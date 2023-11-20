Lifestyle

7 best winter snacks for evening

Image credits: our own

Fruit and Nut Butter

Apple or banana slices mixed with natural nut butter (such as almond or peanut butter) provide a delightful combination of natural sugars, healthy fats, and protein.

Image credits: our own

Cheese with Whole Grain Crackers

A modest quantity of cheese combined with whole-grain crackers delivers protein and fibre, making it a filling snack.

Image credits: our own

Avocado Toast

Whole-grain bread topped with mashed avocado, salt, and maybe some cherry tomatoes or a drizzle of balsamic sauce is healthy and delicious.

Image credits: Freepik

Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn, gently seasoned with herbs or spices, is a low-calorie whole-grain snack that can fulfil desires for something crunchy.

Image credits: freepik

Mixed Nuts

A handful of mixed nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or cashews, may supply protein, healthy fats, and a delicious crunch.

Image credits: Getty

Greek Yoghurt with Berries

A protein-packed, creamy, and sweet choice, Greek yoghurt is topped with fresh berries such as strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries.

Image credits: our own

Vegetable Sticks with Hummus

Carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks with hummus make a delightful, crunchy snack that's high in nutrients and fibre.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One