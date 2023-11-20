7 best winter snacks for evening

Lifestyle
Apple or banana slices mixed with natural nut butter (such as almond or peanut butter) provide a delightful combination of natural sugars, healthy fats, and protein.
A modest quantity of cheese combined with whole-grain crackers delivers protein and fibre, making it a filling snack.
Whole-grain bread topped with mashed avocado, salt, and maybe some cherry tomatoes or a drizzle of balsamic sauce is healthy and delicious.
Air-popped popcorn, gently seasoned with herbs or spices, is a low-calorie whole-grain snack that can fulfil desires for something crunchy.
A handful of mixed nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or cashews, may supply protein, healthy fats, and a delicious crunch.
A protein-packed, creamy, and sweet choice, Greek yoghurt is topped with fresh berries such as strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries.
Carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks with hummus make a delightful, crunchy snack that's high in nutrients and fibre.