Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie-7 dishes for Thanksgiving dinner

A traditional Thanksgiving dessert, pumpkin pie is the ideal way to round off the feast. It's filled with spiced pumpkin and topped with whipped cream.
This is the centrepiece of most Thanksgiving dinners. Whether it's roasted, smoked, or deep-fried, a perfectly cooked turkey is a must-have.
Whether baked inside the turkey or separately, stuffing (or dressing) prepared with bread, herbs, vegetables and occasionally sausage is a traditional Thanksgiving side dish.
A rich, savoury gravy cooked from turkey drippings binds the entire meal together. It's slathered on top of the turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing.
A popular Thanksgiving side dish is a creamy, savoury casserole prepared with green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and crispy fried onions.
A favourite side dish is creamy, buttery mashed potatoes. They're adaptable and go well with the turkey and gravy.
Cranberry sauce is a sweet-tart touch to the dinner that goes nicely with turkey. Some like the canned type, while others prefer the handmade version with whole cranberries.