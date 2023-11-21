Lifestyle

Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie-7 dishes for Thanksgiving dinner

Image credits: Freepik

Pumpkin Pie

A traditional Thanksgiving dessert, pumpkin pie is the ideal way to round off the feast. It's filled with spiced pumpkin and topped with whipped cream.

Image credits: Freepik

Roast Turkey

This is the centrepiece of most Thanksgiving dinners. Whether it's roasted, smoked, or deep-fried, a perfectly cooked turkey is a must-have.

Image credits: Freepik

Stuffing/Dressing

Whether baked inside the turkey or separately, stuffing (or dressing) prepared with bread, herbs, vegetables and occasionally sausage is a traditional Thanksgiving side dish.

Image credits: Freepik

Gravy

A rich, savoury gravy cooked from turkey drippings binds the entire meal together. It's slathered on top of the turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing.

Image credits: Freepik

Green Bean Casserole

A popular Thanksgiving side dish is a creamy, savoury casserole prepared with green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and crispy fried onions.

Image credits: Freepik

Mashed potatoes

A favourite side dish is creamy, buttery mashed potatoes. They're adaptable and go well with the turkey and gravy.

Image credits: Freepik

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is a sweet-tart touch to the dinner that goes nicely with turkey. Some like the canned type, while others prefer the handmade version with whole cranberries.

Image credits: Freepik
