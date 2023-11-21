Lifestyle

Times Square to Statue of Liberty: 7 places to go when in New York

Times Square's vibrant energy to the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, here are 7 places you must visit when in New York. The recently hosted Emmy Awards also took place in New York

Image credits: Getty

Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of freedom and democracy

Image credits: Getty

Central Park

Escape the urban hustle and bustle by exploring Central Park. This massive green oasis in the heart of Manhattan offers a variety of activities

Image credits: Getty

Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. The bridge is an iconic architectural landmark and offers a picturesque experience

Image credits: Getty

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)

With an extensive collection spanning over 5,000 years, The Met is one of the largest and most prestigious art museums in the world

Image credits: Getty

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

Houses an impressive collection of modern and contemporary art, including works by renowned artists such as Picasso, Van Gogh, and Warhol

Image credits: Getty

The High Line

This elevated park is built on a former railway track and offers stunning views of the Hudson river

Image credits: Getty

Times Square

Known as 'The Crossroads of the World,' Times Square is a bustling commercial and entertainment hub

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One