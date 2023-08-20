Want to learn Time Management? 7 books that can help you

Lifestyle
Mastering time management is a gradual process. Numerous hacks aid in scheduling and focus, yet true success requires expert insights and a supportive mindset.
This book can teach you to adopt a long-term perspective as life offers just 4,000 weeks on average. Focus on important tasks; the book guides this mindset.
For peak productivity and a well-structured start, explore Robin Sharma’s bestseller on morning routines. Early rising fuels focus, productivity, and happiness in just one hour.
Uncover the power of the Pareto Principle with Koch's book. Identify the vital 20% of effort for enhanced productivity amid a busy life.
With this book, master focused task execution for effective responsibility management. It will help boost efficiency and enhance output quality in less time.
Explore 21 practical productivity tips in Tracy's third edition book of this book, offering tailored advice. It's part of a series catering to various needs.
A productivity classic by Covey, available in various editions. Covey's principles involve proactivity, prioritization, synergy, and self-renewal. A must-have guide.
Shift perspective to tackle time crunch. Consider 168 hours in a week, not just 24 a day. Vanderkam advises prioritizing and scheduling effectively.