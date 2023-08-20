Lavender to Basil-7 Indoor plants repel insects and mosquitoes

Lifestyle
Natural chemicals in certain plants repel indoor mosquitoes and other insects. These plants can guard against mosquitoes.
Catnip contains a compound called nepetalactone which is a natural insect repellent. While it attracts cats, it repels mosquitoes and other insects.
Basil emits a strong aroma that mosquitoes dislike. Keep a few potted basil plants on your windowsill or indoor garden to help keep mosquitoes at bay.
Peppermint has a strong scent that mosquitoes find unappealing. It's easy to grow indoors and can be used in teas and culinary dishes as well.
Lavender emits a pleasant fragrance that repels mosquitoes. It's also known for its calming effects and can add a soothing atmosphere to your indoor space.
Rosemary not only adds flavour to your cooking but also releases a fragrance that can deter mosquitoes. It's a hardy herb that's suitable for indoor growing.
Citronella is a well-known mosquito repellent. While its effectiveness indoors might be limited, you can grow it in pots or use citronella-scented candles to help deter mosquitoes.
This plant contains a compound called citronellal, which is commonly used in commercial mosquito repellents. It has a strong lemony scent that mosquitoes dislike.