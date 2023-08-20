Lifestyle
Cook fragrant basmati rice with an assortment of vegetables, aromatic spices, and ghee for a flavorful one-pot meal that's both satisfying and nutritious.
Whip up a simple and comforting dal tadka using lentils of your choice. Pair it with freshly made rotis for a hearty and soul-soothing meal.
Transform leftover rice into a zesty and tangy dish by tossing it with lemon juice, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and roasted peanuts.
Sauté crumbled paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices to create a flavorful filling for wraps or chapatis. Add a dollop of mint chutney for an extra kick.
Prepare a quick chana masala using canned chickpeas and a blend of spices. Serve it alongside steamed rice for a protein-packed meal.
Make a delectable egg curry by simmering boiled eggs in a rich tomato and onion gravy. Serve it with chapatis or rice for a fulfilling dinner.
Prepare soft and flaky aloo parathas stuffed with spiced potato filling. Serve them with a side of cooling yogurt for a traditional North Indian meal.