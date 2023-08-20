Lifestyle

7 easy, quick Indian dishes for busy Monday

1. Vegetable Pulao

Cook fragrant basmati rice with an assortment of vegetables, aromatic spices, and ghee for a flavorful one-pot meal that's both satisfying and nutritious.

2. Dal Tadka with Roti

Whip up a simple and comforting dal tadka using lentils of your choice. Pair it with freshly made rotis for a hearty and soul-soothing meal.

3. Lemon Rice

Transform leftover rice into a zesty and tangy dish by tossing it with lemon juice, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and roasted peanuts.

4. Paneer Bhurji Wrap

Sauté crumbled paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices to create a flavorful filling for wraps or chapatis. Add a dollop of mint chutney for an extra kick.

5. Chana Masala with Rice

Prepare a quick chana masala using canned chickpeas and a blend of spices. Serve it alongside steamed rice for a protein-packed meal.

6. Egg Curry

Make a delectable egg curry by simmering boiled eggs in a rich tomato and onion gravy. Serve it with chapatis or rice for a fulfilling dinner.

7. Aloo Paratha with Yogurt

Prepare soft and flaky aloo parathas stuffed with spiced potato filling. Serve them with a side of cooling yogurt for a traditional North Indian meal.

