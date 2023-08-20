Lifestyle
Combine coffee grounds with a natural oil like almond oil to create a DIY eye cream. Gently apply this mixture to the under-eye area for a refreshing treat.
Blend ground coffee with yogurt, honey, or aloe vera gel to make a rejuvenating face mask. This mask can help exfoliate, tighten pores, and provide a youthful radiance.
Create an invigorating coffee scrub by mixing ground coffee with a carrier oil like coconut oil. Gently massage this mixture onto your skin in circular motions.
The gentle exfoliation from coffee grounds can help remove dead skin cells and promote smoother skin texture.
Exfoliate your lips with a homemade coffee lip scrub. Mix coffee grounds with honey or coconut oil and gently massage onto your lips to reveal softer and smoother pout.
Infuse your favorite moisturizer with coffee grounds by letting them sit in the moisturizer. This creates a rich coffee-infused moisturizer that can hydrate and nourish your skin.