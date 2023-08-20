Lifestyle

6 ways to elevate your skin with coffee

1. Coffee Eye Cream

Combine coffee grounds with a natural oil like almond oil to create a DIY eye cream. Gently apply this mixture to the under-eye area for a refreshing treat.

2. Face Mask with Coffee

Blend ground coffee with yogurt, honey, or aloe vera gel to make a rejuvenating face mask. This mask can help exfoliate, tighten pores, and provide a youthful radiance.

3. Coffee Scrub

Create an invigorating coffee scrub by mixing ground coffee with a carrier oil like coconut oil. Gently massage this mixture onto your skin in circular motions.

4. Coffee-infused Soap

The gentle exfoliation from coffee grounds can help remove dead skin cells and promote smoother skin texture.

5. Coffee Lip Scrub

Exfoliate your lips with a homemade coffee lip scrub. Mix coffee grounds with honey or coconut oil and gently massage onto your lips to reveal softer and smoother pout.

6. Coffee-infused Moisturizer

Infuse your favorite moisturizer with coffee grounds by letting them sit in the moisturizer. This creates a rich coffee-infused moisturizer that can hydrate and nourish your skin.

