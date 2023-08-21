Want to gain weight? These 10 dry fruits can be your secret weapon

Lifestyle
A handful of almonds can provide a significant calorie boost. You can snack on them as they are or add them to yogurt, cereal, or smoothies.
Cashews are rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which can help increase your calorie intake. They're also a good source of protein.
Walnuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and provide a healthy dose of calories. Sprinkle them on your salad, add to oatmeal or just eat as snack.
Dates are a natural sweetener packed with energy. They are also rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Raisins are small but calorie-dense. They are a good source of natural sugars, fiber, and various antioxidants.
Prunes, also known as dried plums, are high in calories and provide essential vitamins and minerals. They can aid in digestion; help maintain weight.
Dried apricots are a rich source of calories, vitamins, and minerals, including iron. Enjoy as a standalone snack or add to your breakfast cereals.
Pistachios are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and calories. They also provide essential nutrients like vitamin B6 and potassium.
Brazil nuts are one of the best sources of selenium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in metabolism. These nuts are calorie-dense.
Macadamia nuts are calorie-rich and contain monounsaturated fats, making them a nutritious choice for those looking to gain weight.