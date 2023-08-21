Cheese to Egg: 6 foods fueling your vitamin D needs

Lifestyle
Cheese to egg, mushrooms, salmon, oranges, and yogurt, these 6 foods play a crucial role in meeting your vitamin D requirements. Elevate your bone health and immunity
Cheese is a good source of vitamin D as it is often fortified with this essential nutrient. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, promoting bone health
Egg yolks are a natural source of vitamin D. They contain cholecalciferol, a form of vitamin D that is easily absorbed by the body
Contain vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. These mushrooms are a valuable source of vitamin D for individuals looking to increase their intake
Fatty fish like salmon are rich in vitamin D. They contain a form called calciferol, which is easily utilized by the body. Consuming salmon can help improve vitamin D status
They do contain significant amounts of vitamin C. Vitamin C plays a role in collagen synthesis, aiding bone health indirectly by supporting the structure of bones and joints
Fortified yogurts offer vitamin D alongside probiotics. This combination supports bone health and gut balance, addressing vitamin D deficiency holistically