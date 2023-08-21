7 compelling reasons why women should embrace weight lifting

Lifestyle
Muscle is metabolically active tissue, meaning that it burns more calories even at rest.
Contrary to the misconception that weight lifting leads to bulky muscles, women naturally lack the testosterone levels required for substantial muscle hypertrophy.
Weight lifting places stress on bones, prompting them to adapt by becoming stronger. This is particularly crucial for women, as they are more susceptible to osteoporosis.
This improved stability reduces the risk of joint injuries and conditions like arthritis. Weight lifting also enhances overall joint flexibility and mobility.
Overcoming barriers and setting and achieving fitness goals can boost your self-confidence, resilience, and mental fortitude.
Weight lifting involves focusing on proper form and technique. This attention to alignment during lifting translates into better body mechanics throughout daily activities.
Engaging in regular weight lifting can help maintain functional independence and vitality in the later stages of life.