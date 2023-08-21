Lifestyle

Orange to Carrot: 7 juices ideal for your Pregnancy Diet

Pregnancy is a transformative journey that demands careful attention to nutrition. Juices can be an excellent addition to your diet for getting the proper nutrients for your body. 

Orange Juice

Packed with vitamin C, oranges promote healthy immune function and aid iron absorption, essential for preventing anemia during pregnancy.

Spinach and Kale

Spinach and kale-based green juices are rich in folate and iron, supporting fetal development and helping prevent birth defects.

Berry Juice

Berries like strawberries and blueberries are brimming with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins that aid digestion and contribute to a strong immune system.

Carrot Juice

Carrot juices are a great source of beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A, promoting healthy vision and skin development for both you and your baby.

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is known to improve blood circulation and support heart health, vital during pregnancy to ensure proper oxygen and nutrient delivery to the baby.

Banana Smoothie

Creamy banana-based smoothies are rich in potassium, aiding in maintaining healthy blood pressure and reducing pregnancy-related cramps.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is a natural source of iron, aiding in preventing anaemia and boosting energy levels during the physically demanding phases of pregnancy.

