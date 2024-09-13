5 easy and quick ways to clean white shoes at home

Lifestyle
White shoes and sneakers often look old after just one use. But with a few tips, you can make them look new for a long time. How?
You can easily clean white canvas shoes. For this, mix one tablespoon of bleach in one liter of water. Apply this to the shoes and scrub. Then wipe and dry.
You can also clean white shoes with toilet paper. To do this, soak the paper sheets in water and apply them to the shoes. Leave it for 12 hours and it will be completely gone.
Apply a lump or brush in water mixed with lemon juice to the stains on the shoes and clean with a brush. Then put the shoes in the sun.
Baking soda also easily removes stains on shoes. Clean the shoes by mixing 1 part of 3% hydrogen peroxide paste in 2 parts of baking soda. It makes shoes white.
To make shoes white, mix a little mild laundry detergent in lukewarm water. Dip a white cloth or old toothbrush in the soapy solution and clean each stain.