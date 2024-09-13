Food
Mixing honey in hot water or any boiling beverages can create certain toxins, which can lead to digestive issues.
Combining honey with garlic is said to produce a toxin that can lead to digestive problems.
Combining honey with cucumber can also lead to digestive issues.
According to Ayurveda, consuming honey with ghee can have a negative impact on digestion.
Ayurveda cautions against combining honey with fish, as this combination is believed to lead to digestive and skin problems.
Combining honey with fermented foods like yogurt, pickles, and sour dough can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in the gut.