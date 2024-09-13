Food

Foods You Should Never Mix With Honey

Hot water

Mixing honey in hot water or any boiling beverages can create certain toxins, which can lead to digestive issues.

Garlic

Combining honey with garlic is said to produce a toxin that can lead to digestive problems. 

Cucumber

Combining honey with cucumber can also lead to digestive issues. 

Ghee

According to Ayurveda, consuming honey with ghee can have a negative impact on digestion. 

Fish

Ayurveda cautions against combining honey with fish, as this combination is believed to lead to digestive and skin problems. 

Fermented foods

Combining honey with fermented foods like yogurt, pickles, and sour dough can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in the gut. 

