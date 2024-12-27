Lifestyle

Wamiqa Gabbi-inspired 6 lehengas looks perfect picks for you

Lehenga Inspiration from Wamiqa Gabbi

For a stylish newlywed, consider a black floral print lehenga like Wamiqa Gabbi's.

1. Maroon and Gold Lehenga

A maroon lehenga with golden zari work, a heavy blouse, and a stylish stole is perfect for a new bride.

2. Ivory and Gold Lehenga

An ivory lehenga with gold gota patti work and a heavy gold mirror work blouse is a stunning choice.

3. Light Yellow Lehenga

A light yellow lehenga with silver stone work, full sleeves blouse, and a thin dupatta is a radiant option.

4. Indo-Western Lehenga

A white Indo-western lehenga with pearl and stone work, fish cut style, and corset blouse is a modern choice.

5. Navy Blue Sequin Lehenga

A navy blue sequin lehenga with a thin strap blouse and net dupatta adds a touch of glamour.

6. Contrast Lehenga Look

A green lehenga with a contrasting maroon velvet blouse creates a traditional yet stylish look.

Salman Khan Birthday: Unveiling the actor's secret to staying fit

Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family

5 foods you should NEVER eat while drinking alcohol

Discover 6 powerful vitamin C benefits for your health