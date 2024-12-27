Wamiqa Gabbi-inspired 6 lehengas looks perfect picks for you

Lifestyle
For a stylish newlywed, consider a black floral print lehenga like Wamiqa Gabbi's.
A maroon lehenga with golden zari work, a heavy blouse, and a stylish stole is perfect for a new bride.
An ivory lehenga with gold gota patti work and a heavy gold mirror work blouse is a stunning choice.
A light yellow lehenga with silver stone work, full sleeves blouse, and a thin dupatta is a radiant option.
A white Indo-western lehenga with pearl and stone work, fish cut style, and corset blouse is a modern choice.
A navy blue sequin lehenga with a thin strap blouse and net dupatta adds a touch of glamour.
A green lehenga with a contrasting maroon velvet blouse creates a traditional yet stylish look.
