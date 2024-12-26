Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family

Chanakya Niti

Acharya Chanakya, one of India's greatest scholars, mentions six aspects of identifying true friends and relatives.

1. During illness

According to Acharya Chanakya, a true friend stands by you during illness.

2. Support in Grief

Everyone faces grief. Chanakya says those who stand by you then are true relatives.

3. During Famine

A true friend supports you during famine and scarcity.

4. Facing Enemies

A true friend stands by you courageously when facing adversaries.

5. In Legal Trouble

True friends and relatives support you during legal battles.

6. At the Crematorium

True friends and relatives offer solace during times of bereavement.

