Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya, one of India's greatest scholars, mentions six aspects of identifying true friends and relatives.
According to Acharya Chanakya, a true friend stands by you during illness.
Everyone faces grief. Chanakya says those who stand by you then are true relatives.
A true friend supports you during famine and scarcity.
A true friend stands by you courageously when facing adversaries.
True friends and relatives support you during legal battles.
True friends and relatives offer solace during times of bereavement.
