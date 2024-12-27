Salman Khan Birthday: Unveiling the actor's secret to staying fit

Lifestyle
Salman Khan has turned 59. He was born in 1965 in Indore. Salman maintains excellent fitness at this age. Let's find out his fitness secret.
Salman Khan pays special attention to his fitness. The secret to his strong body is daily exercise.
Salman Khan works out rigorously in the gym daily. He does weight training, cardio, cycling, and swimming. He wakes up early and gets enough sleep.
Along with exercise, Salman Khan also takes care of his diet. He includes protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats in his meals. He also enjoys eating desi ghee.
Salman Khan has eggs, low-fat milk, and a protein shake for breakfast. For lunch, he eats dal-roti-rice, salad, and mutton or fried fish.
Salman Khan eats apples and dry fruits in the evening. For dinner, he has rice, chicken, and salad. Before sleeping, he drinks low-fat milk protein.
Salman Khan loves the biryani made by his mother, Salma Khan. He mostly prefers home-cooked food.
Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family
5 foods you should NEVER eat while drinking alcohol
Discover 6 powerful vitamin C benefits for your health
5 modern blouse sleeve designs perfect for every occasion