Lifestyle

5 foods you should NEVER eat while drinking alcohol

1. Spicy food

Many people crave spicy food while drinking alcohol. However, consuming both together can cause heartburn and gastric problems.

Image credits: Getty

2. Fried foods

Avoid highly fried foods like samosas, kachoris, or French fries with rum. It affects your digestion.

Image credits: freepik

3. Sweets or chocolates

Rum typically has a sweet or caramel-like flavor. Eating sweets or chocolates with it mixes the flavors and spoils the true taste of the rum.

Image credits: Getty

4. Dairy products

Consuming dairy products with rum is not good for the stomach. Avoid dairy-based foods like paneer pakoda. It can cause nausea or stomach aches.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

5. Sour fruits or juices

Consuming sour fruits like oranges, lemons, or their juices with rum can aggravate gastric issues. Their taste can also spoil the true flavor of the rum.

Image credits: Freepik

Which snacks you should consume?

You can have grilled chicken, fish, roasted nuts, cheese platters, and less spicy kebabs with rum. Limit alcohol intake; otherwise, it's harmful.

Discover 6 powerful vitamin C benefits for your health

5 modern blouse sleeve designs perfect for every occasion

Winter Hair Care Tips: Essential steps for healthy, gorgeous hair

Prevention of heart attack in winters: Tips for a healthy heart