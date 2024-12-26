5 foods you should NEVER eat while drinking alcohol

Lifestyle
Many people crave spicy food while drinking alcohol. However, consuming both together can cause heartburn and gastric problems.
Avoid highly fried foods like samosas, kachoris, or French fries with rum. It affects your digestion.
Rum typically has a sweet or caramel-like flavor. Eating sweets or chocolates with it mixes the flavors and spoils the true taste of the rum.
Consuming dairy products with rum is not good for the stomach. Avoid dairy-based foods like paneer pakoda. It can cause nausea or stomach aches.
Consuming sour fruits like oranges, lemons, or their juices with rum can aggravate gastric issues. Their taste can also spoil the true flavor of the rum.
You can have grilled chicken, fish, roasted nuts, cheese platters, and less spicy kebabs with rum. Limit alcohol intake; otherwise, it's harmful.
