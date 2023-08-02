Lifestyle

Walnuts to Almonds: 5 dry fruits that help in weightloss

Walnuts to Almonds are packed with nutrients, these nuts promote satiety, boost metabolism, control appetite, and aid mindful eating. Embrace their goodness

Wanluts

High levels of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, all of which contribute to promoting a sense of satiety and fullness. Omega-3 fatty acid helps to regulate hunger hormones

Almonds

The combination of monounsaturated fats and dietary fiber aids in boosting metabolism and improving fat oxidation, thereby supporting weight loss efforts

Cashew

Cashews are abundant in essential minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and iron, which play vital roles in numerous bodily functions

Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts contain healthy fats and dietary fiber, which work together to regulate appetite and control hunger

Pistachios

 Their naturally slower consumption pace due to their shells can prevent mindless overeating. Moreover, pistachios are among the lowest-calorie nuts

