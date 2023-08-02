Walnuts to Almonds: 5 dry fruits that help in weightloss

Lifestyle
Walnuts to Almonds are packed with nutrients, these nuts promote satiety, boost metabolism, control appetite, and aid mindful eating. Embrace their goodness
High levels of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, all of which contribute to promoting a sense of satiety and fullness. Omega-3 fatty acid helps to regulate hunger hormones
The combination of monounsaturated fats and dietary fiber aids in boosting metabolism and improving fat oxidation, thereby supporting weight loss efforts
Cashews are abundant in essential minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and iron, which play vital roles in numerous bodily functions
Hazelnuts contain healthy fats and dietary fiber, which work together to regulate appetite and control hunger
Their naturally slower consumption pace due to their shells can prevent mindless overeating. Moreover, pistachios are among the lowest-calorie nuts