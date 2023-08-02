7 must-knows before Colouring your Hair for perfect shade

Lifestyle
The allure of changing hair colour can be irresistible, promising a fresh new look. However, before you dive in, there are essential factors you must contemplate.
Before picking a hair colour, assess your hair type and condition. The current health of your hair needs the right products to minimize damage.
Select a shade which will best complement your skin tone. Hair colouring is not just about celebrating your hair, it can accentuate your natural beauty.
Deciding on the perfect hair colour can be daunting. Try considering factors like your lifestyle, or desired maintenance level to narrow down options.
Highlights, balayage, or ombre are different hair colouring techniques you can choose from. Select one which enhances the overall effect of your chosen hair colour.
Visiting a reputable hair stylist is essential for personalized guidance. A professional can always give the best suggestions based on their experiences and your taste.
To avoid allergic reactions and unexpected outcomes, conduct patch tests. Apply a small amount of hair dye on a hidden section of hair to check for adverse reactions.
Invest in sulphate-free shampoos, colour-preserving conditioners, and hair masks. It helps you to prolong the vibrancy of your new hair colour.