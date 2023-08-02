Lifestyle

7 must-knows before Colouring your Hair for perfect shade

The allure of changing hair colour can be irresistible, promising a fresh new look. However, before you dive in, there are essential factors you must contemplate.

Image credits: Pexels

Know your Hair Type

Before picking a hair colour, assess your hair type and condition. The current health of your hair needs the right products to minimize damage.

Image credits: Pexels

Consider Your Skin Tone

Select a shade which will best complement your skin tone. Hair colouring is not just about celebrating your hair, it can accentuate your natural beauty.

Image credits: Pexels

Selecting the Right Colour

Deciding on the perfect hair colour can be daunting. Try considering factors like your lifestyle, or desired maintenance level to narrow down options.

Image credits: Pexels

Research Hair Colouring Techniques

Highlights, balayage, or ombre are different hair colouring techniques you can choose from. Select one which enhances the overall effect of your chosen hair colour.

Image credits: Pexels

Seek Professional Advice

Visiting a reputable hair stylist is essential for personalized guidance. A professional can always give the best suggestions based on their experiences and your taste.

Image credits: Pexels

Conduct Patch Tests

To avoid allergic reactions and unexpected outcomes, conduct patch tests. Apply a small amount of hair dye on a hidden section of hair to check for adverse reactions.

Image credits: Pexels

Prepare for Aftercare

Invest in sulphate-free shampoos, colour-preserving conditioners, and hair masks. It helps you to prolong the vibrancy of your new hair colour.

Image credits: Pexels
