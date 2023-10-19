Lifestyle

How to achieve 10,000 steps a day

Image credits: Freepik

1. Start Early:

Begin your day with a morning walk. It sets a positive tone and ensures you get some steps in before the day gets busy.

Image credits: Getty

2. Incorporate Short Walks:

Instead of long, tiring walks, try multiple short walks throughout the day. It's easier to find a few minutes here and there.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Take the Stairs:

Opt for stairs instead of elevators whenever possible. Climbing stairs is a fantastic way to add steps to your day.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Lunchtime Walks:

Use your lunch break to take a brisk walk. It's an excellent opportunity to get some steps in while clearing your mind.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Walk and Talk:

Make phone calls while walking, especially if you have a headset. This is a great way to sneak in extra steps.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Use a Pedometer or Fitness Tracker:

Invest in a pedometer or use a fitness tracker to keep track of your daily step count. It provides motivation and helps you set goals.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Park Farther Away:

When going to work or shopping, choose parking spots that are farther from the entrance. This forces you to walk more.

Image credits: Freepik

8. Plan Scenic Walks:

Explore scenic routes and parks to make your walks more enjoyable. A pleasant environment can motivate you to walk longer.

Image credits: Freepik

9. Walking Meetings:

If possible, schedule walking meetings. It's a productive way to get work done while moving.

Image credits: Freepik

10. Evening Stroll:

End your day with a leisurely evening stroll. It's a great way to unwind and achieve your step goal.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One