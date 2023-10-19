Lifestyle

Chittaranjan Park to Kali Bari-7 popular Durga Puja pandals in Delhi

Durga Puja is celebrated with great fervour in Delhi, and there are several popular pandals across the city. Here are seven well-known Durga Puja pandals in Delhi.

Minto Road Durga Puja Samiti

This is one of Delhi's oldest and most prestigious Durga Puja celebrations. It's known for its grand decorations, cultural programs, and traditional rituals.

Kashmere aka Kashmiri Gate Durga Puja Samiti

Located in the heart of Old Delhi, this puja samiti hosts a vibrant celebration with a lively procession, cultural events, and elaborate pandal decorations.

Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society, CR Park

CR Park is Delhi's Bengali Colony, and its Durga Puja celebrations are notable. Pandals are known for their decorations and cultural performances.

Greater Kailash II Durga Puja Samiti, GK-II

This puja samiti in South Delhi organizes a lively celebration with cultural programs, bhog distribution, and vibrant pandal decorations.

Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Mayur Vihar

Located in Mayur Vihar, this samiti organizes a lively Durga Puja celebration with cultural programs, bhog distribution, and vibrant pandal decorations.

Kali Bari Mandir, Mandir Marg

Kali Bari Mandir in Mandir Marg is Delhi's prominent religious and cultural centre. Traditional rituals, cultural events, and a serene atmosphere mark the Puja celebrations here. 

Matri Mandir, Safdarjung Enclave

This temple in Safdarjung Enclave hosts a traditional Durga Puja celebration with bhog distribution, cultural programs, and a sense of spiritual tranquillity.

