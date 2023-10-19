6 Best Durga Puja pandals to visit in Chennai

Lifestyle
Bangiya Parishad in T. Nagar, Chennai, is one of the oldest Durga Puja organizers in the city. They create a beautiful pandal and host cultural events during the festival.
Chennai Durga Puja, held in Nandanam, is known for its traditional rituals, cultural programs, and authentic Bengali food stalls.
The Adyar Cultural Association in Adyar, Chennai, is another popular destination for Durga Puja celebrations. They feature a well-decorated pandal and cultural programs.
Chetla Agrani Club in Perungudi, Chennai, is known for its vibrant pandal and cultural performances, which attract both the Bengali community and local residents.
Located in Virugambakkam, this association hosts Durga Puja with great enthusiasm. It features artistic pandal decorations and cultural activities.