Lifestyle

6 Best Durga Puja pandals to visit in Chennai

Image credits: Getty

Bangiya Parishad

Bangiya Parishad in T. Nagar, Chennai, is one of the oldest Durga Puja organizers in the city. They create a beautiful pandal and host cultural events during the festival.

Image credits: Getty

Chennai Durga Puja

Chennai Durga Puja, held in Nandanam, is known for its traditional rituals, cultural programs, and authentic Bengali food stalls.

Image credits: Getty

Adyar Cultural Association

The Adyar Cultural Association in Adyar, Chennai, is another popular destination for Durga Puja celebrations. They feature a well-decorated pandal and cultural programs.

Image credits: Getty

Chetla Agrani Club

Chetla Agrani Club in Perungudi, Chennai, is known for its vibrant pandal and cultural performances, which attract both the Bengali community and local residents.

Image credits: Getty

Chennai Bengalee Association

Located in Virugambakkam, this association hosts Durga Puja with great enthusiasm. It features artistic pandal decorations and cultural activities.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One