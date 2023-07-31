Lifestyle

The Pink Tax: 7 ways it is draining your pocket

The "Pink Tax" has become a widespread issue affecting consumers. It targets products marketed towards women and charges them higher prices compared to similar products for men.

Image credits: Pexels

Identify Tax Strategy

The first step is to identify that this is a gender-based price discrimination. Analyse how the markets are not ready to ditch age-old beliefs. 

Image credits: Pexels

Discriminatory Pricing Practices

Retailers charge women more money for everyday products like razors, clothing, and personal care items. It is a gender discrimination.

Image credits: Pexels

Higher Costs for Necessities

Essential products and hygiene items like pads and cups are often subject to the Pink Tax. It results in an increased financial burden for women.

Image credits: Pexels

Savings of Women

Pink Tax decreases the ability of women to save and invest money. The money that they have been trying to save ends up paying this discriminatory tax.

Image credits: Pexels

Wage Gap Amplification

The Pink Tax is the explanation to how women end up spending more money than men. For the identical products that men also buy, women pay 37% more.

Image credits: Pexels

Impact on Mental Health

This pink aesthetic standard is followed by most people in our society. Not being part of this standard can make you feel left out and anxious. 

Image credits: Pexels

Resisting Pink Tax

Try to support companies and business which focus on gender-neutral products. Make it a habit to compare prices of products when you do shopping.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One