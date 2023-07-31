The Pink Tax: 7 ways it is draining your pocket

Lifestyle
The "Pink Tax" has become a widespread issue affecting consumers. It targets products marketed towards women and charges them higher prices compared to similar products for men.
The first step is to identify that this is a gender-based price discrimination. Analyse how the markets are not ready to ditch age-old beliefs.
Retailers charge women more money for everyday products like razors, clothing, and personal care items. It is a gender discrimination.
Essential products and hygiene items like pads and cups are often subject to the Pink Tax. It results in an increased financial burden for women.
Pink Tax decreases the ability of women to save and invest money. The money that they have been trying to save ends up paying this discriminatory tax.
The Pink Tax is the explanation to how women end up spending more money than men. For the identical products that men also buy, women pay 37% more.
This pink aesthetic standard is followed by most people in our society. Not being part of this standard can make you feel left out and anxious.
Try to support companies and business which focus on gender-neutral products. Make it a habit to compare prices of products when you do shopping.