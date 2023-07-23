Visit Turtuk: the last village on the Indian side of LOC

Lifestyle
Part of POK till 1971, Turtuk was incorporated by the Indian army only after the war. It was opened to tourists in 2010, and is famous for its fruits, especially Apricots
The village offers unique opportunities for trekking and hiking, allowing travelers to explore the rugged terrain and pristine beauty of the surrounding mountains
Accessible to Indians only with an ILP (Inner Line Permit), the remote location provides solitude to those seeking it in the mountains
Part of the ancient Silk-route, Turtuk speaks of the times that went by. Largely untouched by modern civilization, Turtuk becomes a must-visit for people seeking solace
The slow village living, and warm hospitality of the Balti people makes Turtuk an unfathomable experience