Pangong Tso to Nubra valley: 5 must visit places in Ladakh

The rugged terrain, the pristine lakes, the monasteries offering spiritual solace, warm hospitality, all these make Ladakh a must-visit place. Let's explore Ladakh. by Amrita Ghosh
The most-photographed place in Ladakh, the lake stretches into Tibet. The pristine clear water along with its surrounding terrain is a must visit
Magnetic Hill baffles travelers with its gravity-defying phenomenon. Located on the Leh-Kargil-Srinagar highway, this optical illusion appears to pull vehicles uphill
It is a spiritual heaven showcasing the rich Buddhist history. it is also the largest and wealthiest monastery of Ladakh having rare thangkas, scriptures and artifacts
Nestled in the Changthang region, enchanting with its pristine beauty and tranquility, this high-altitude lake mirrors the snow-capped peaks, creating a heavenly spectacle.
Nubra Valley is a hidden gem of Ladakh. Accessible via the world's highest motorable pass, Khardung La, this valley presents breathtaking vistas