Gohad to Piplia: 6 offbeat forts in Madhya Pradesh for history buffs

The heartland of the country is a rich treasure trove of history waiting to be explored. Let's have a look into these off-beat forts and palaces in Madhya Pradesh---by Amrita Ghosh
Situated in Gohad city, the fort was built by Rana Singh. Stood as a strong bastion of the Maratha rulers, it played a crucial role rebellion of 1857. It is an architectural marvel
An abandoned fort but squeaky clean and an eerie silence would engulf you once you step inside. Built by the Chandelas, the fort was once under Prithviraj Chauhan
It is a treat to history buffs, having majestic temples, intricately designed monuments like the Man Singh Palace, Teli-ka-Mandir, and Sas Bahu Temples
The changing ownership can be seen in the fort's architecture over the years, Hamir Dev of Ranthambore, Rana Kumbha of Mewar, Allauddin Khilji, Sher Shah, the Scindhias, and more
Nestled in the heart of Bundelkhand, constructed in the 18th century, the palace exhibits a blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles. Its stunning courtyards are to die for!
Old-world charm combined with local traditions, the fort is lesser-known but worth visiting