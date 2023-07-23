Lifestyle

6 must-have equipment for ultimate fitness

Image credits: Freepik

Jump rope

An inexpensive yet effective tool for cardio workouts, jump ropes help improve coordination and burn calories.

Image credits: Freepik

Kettlebells

Offering unique workout variations, kettlebells improve strength, balance, and coordination.

Image credits: Freepik

Resistance Bands

These affordable and portable tools add resistance to your exercises, aiding in muscle toning and flexibility.

Image credits: Freepik

Stationary Bike

Perfect for low-impact workouts, stationary bikes come in upright and recumbent styles, catering to different fitness levels.

Image credits: Freepik

Treadmill

Ideal for walking, jogging, or running indoors, a treadmill offers various speed and incline settings to tailor your workouts.

Image credits: Freepik

Foam Roller

A foam roller aids in self-myofascial release, reducing muscle tension and enhancing post-workout recovery.

Image credits: Freepik
