Makar Sankranti 2024: Why do we fly kites on this day?

Kite flying symbolizes the celebration of this celestial transition and the triumph of light over darkness.
By flying kites, people get exposed to the sun's rays which can eliminate skin infections and illnesses associated with winter.
Exposure to sun rays is considered beneficial for health as it is a major source of Vitamin D.
It is believed that flying kites is a way of thanking God as they wake up on the day of Makar Sankranti after six months.
From the intricately designed Patang in Gujarat to the lively Fighter Kites in North India, each region adds its unique touch, turning the sky into a canvas of unity.