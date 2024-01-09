Lifestyle

Cap Corse to Bonifacio: 7 places to visit in Corsica

Discover Corsica's allure: from Calanques de Piana's red cliffs to Bonifacio's historic charm. With pristine beaches and rugged mountains, it's a Mediterranean gem

Image credits: Pixabay

Calanques de Piana

Calanques de Piana is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its striking red granite cliffs and rock formations. The views of the Gulf of Porto from this area are breathtaking

Image credits: Pixabay

Bonifacio

This picturesque town is perched on limestone cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Explore the historic Old Town, wander through narrow streets

Image credits: Pixabay

Scandola Nature Reserve

The Scandola Nature Reserve is famous for its dramatic coastline, crystal-clear waters, and diverse marine life

Image credits: Pixabay

Cap Corse

The northern tip of Corsica, Cap Corse, is known for its rugged landscapes, charming villages, and panoramic views. Take a scenic drive along the winding coastal roads

Image credits: Pixabay

Lavezzi Islands

Located southeast of Corsica, the Lavezzi Islands are a group of small granite islands with pristine beaches and turquoise waters

Image credits: Pixabay

Corte

Corte is a historic town surrounded by mountains. Visit the citadel, explore the old town, and take in the stunning scenery. Corte also serves as a gateway to the Restonica Valley

Image credits: Pixabay

Bavella Massif

A mountain range in southern Corsica, the Bavella Massif is known for its dramatic peaks, rocky spires, and challenging hiking trails. The Col de Bavella offers panoramic views

Image credits: Pixabay
