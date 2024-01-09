Cap Corse to Bonifacio: 7 places to visit in Corsica

Lifestyle
Discover Corsica's allure: from Calanques de Piana's red cliffs to Bonifacio's historic charm. With pristine beaches and rugged mountains, it's a Mediterranean gem
Calanques de Piana is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its striking red granite cliffs and rock formations. The views of the Gulf of Porto from this area are breathtaking
This picturesque town is perched on limestone cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Explore the historic Old Town, wander through narrow streets
The Scandola Nature Reserve is famous for its dramatic coastline, crystal-clear waters, and diverse marine life
The northern tip of Corsica, Cap Corse, is known for its rugged landscapes, charming villages, and panoramic views. Take a scenic drive along the winding coastal roads
Located southeast of Corsica, the Lavezzi Islands are a group of small granite islands with pristine beaches and turquoise waters
Corte is a historic town surrounded by mountains. Visit the citadel, explore the old town, and take in the stunning scenery. Corte also serves as a gateway to the Restonica Valley
A mountain range in southern Corsica, the Bavella Massif is known for its dramatic peaks, rocky spires, and challenging hiking trails. The Col de Bavella offers panoramic views