Virupaksha temple to Queen's bath: 7 must visit sites of Hampi

Uncover the wonders of Hampi's UNESCO-listed ruins. Immerse in Vijayanagara Empire's heritage through temples, markets, and palaces! Get lost amongst the ruins!

Virupaksha Temple

Ancient Hindu temple with intricate carvings and shrines. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra, it is a must-visit. 

Vitthala Temple

Famous for its stone chariot and musical pillars, the temple is famous for its exquisite architecture and craftsmanship.

Hampi Bazaar

Explore narrow lanes and experience the ruins that would take you back to the once-vibrant marketplace. The ruins have a charm of their own

Queen's Bath

Stunning bathing complex with a central pool and ornate windows grace this complex. The Vijayanagara architectural style is graciously found in the architecture

Lotus Mahal

This elegant two-storied structure is a fusion of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles. It was used as a summer palace for the royal women during the Vijayanagara Empire

Elephant Stable

The structure was used to house elephants of the Vijayanagara Empire. Consisting of a row of domed chambers with arched entrances it is a fine example of Indo-Islamic architecture

