Tender pieces of chicken are marinated in a fiery blend of spices, deep-fried to perfection, and garnished with curry leaves.
The combination of crispy batter and fiery green chilies is a delightful treat for spice lovers. Mirchi Bajji is a popular street food that adds an extra zing.
Also known as Puran Poli, this delectable dessert consists of a sweet lentil filling encased in a thin, flaky bread. Bobbattu is best enjoyed warm, paired with a dollop of ghee.
A tangy chutney made from roselle plant leaves, is popular accompaniment to Andhra meals. Its distinctive sour taste and spicy undertones make it a perfect match for steamed rice.
Fresh shrimp is marinated with aromatic spices and pan-fried to perfection, resulting in a tantalizing dish with a crispy exterior and succulent interior.
A medley of boiled corn kernels, onions, tomatoes, and a tangy mix of spices, this flavorful snack is a delightful combination of sweet and tangy flavors. Squeeze some lemon juice.