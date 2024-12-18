Lifestyle
When considering dog breeds for kids, look for friendly, patient breeds. Here are 7 good choices for children.
Boxers are energetic, fun-loving dogs known for patience and protectiveness towards children.
Golden Retrievers are friendly, intelligent, loyal, and gentle, loving to be around children.
Beagles are friendly, energetic, and playful companions for kids who enjoy outdoor activities.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are affectionate and gentle, good with children, and enjoy family life.
Labradors are friendly, outgoing, patient, and gentle, making them great with kids.
Bulldogs are calm, patient, affectionate, and protective, making them good companions for children.
Poodles are intelligent, often friendly, and come in various sizes, suitable for families with kids.
