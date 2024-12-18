Lifestyle

7 Best Dog Breeds for Kids and Families

When considering dog breeds for kids, look for friendly, patient breeds. Here are 7 good choices for children.

Image credits: Freepik

Boxer

Boxers are energetic, fun-loving dogs known for patience and protectiveness towards children.

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are friendly, intelligent, loyal, and gentle, loving to be around children.

Image credits: Getty

Beagle

Beagles are friendly, energetic, and playful companions for kids who enjoy outdoor activities.

Image credits: Getty

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are affectionate and gentle, good with children, and enjoy family life.

Image credits: Getty

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are friendly, outgoing, patient, and gentle, making them great with kids.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bulldog

Bulldogs are calm, patient, affectionate, and protective, making them good companions for children.

Image credits: Pixabay

Poodle

Poodles are intelligent, often friendly, and come in various sizes, suitable for families with kids.

Image credits: Freepik

Ajith Kumar drops 25kg in just one month: Here's how

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's 9 tips for raising successful children

Why should you eat dates this winter? 7 Surprising health benefits

PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree collection for weddings, parties