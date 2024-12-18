Lifestyle

Ajith's Rapid 25kg Weight Loss

Image credits: our own

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a leading mass hero in the Tamil film industry.

Image credits: Social Media

Upcoming Films

Ajith has films like Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in the pipeline.

Image credits: Twitter

Trisha as Heroine

Trisha is the heroine in both of Ajith's upcoming films.

Image credits: our own

Weight Loss

Actor Ajith has suddenly lost weight and achieved a slim look.

Image credits: Twitter

Reason for Weight Loss

Ajith lost weight to participate in a car race.

Image credits: Twitter

Intense Training

Ajith is undergoing intense training for a car race in Europe.

Image credits: Twitter

25kg Weight Loss

Ajith has lost 25 kilograms in just one month.

Image credits: Twitter

How He Lost Weight

Ajith reportedly lost 25kg in a month through a strict diet.

Image credits: our own

Smart Look

Fans say Ajith looks young and smart after his weight loss.

Image credits: our own

