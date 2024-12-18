Lifestyle
Ajith Kumar is a leading mass hero in the Tamil film industry.
Ajith has films like Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in the pipeline.
Trisha is the heroine in both of Ajith's upcoming films.
Actor Ajith has suddenly lost weight and achieved a slim look.
Ajith lost weight to participate in a car race.
Ajith is undergoing intense training for a car race in Europe.
Ajith has lost 25 kilograms in just one month.
Ajith reportedly lost 25kg in a month through a strict diet.
Fans say Ajith looks young and smart after his weight loss.
