Sleep is the cornerstone of good health, impacting cognitive function, mood, and overall vitality.
According to the ICMR, adults should ideally sleep for 8 hours per night. This allows body to undergo essential processes such as tissue repair, hormone regulation, and more.
Consistent and adequate sleep is crucial for preventing a range of health issues, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders.
According to the ICMR, adults should engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity activity per day.
ICMR recommends strength training exercises at least twice a week to improve muscle strength, endurance and bone health. Yoga, flexibility exercises can also enhance fitness.
A lot of fields require sitting for long hours which leads to a sedentary lifestyle. The ICMR recommends striking a balance between work and life to prevent burnout.
Ideally, adults should aim for 8 hours of productive work per day, with adequate breaks for rest and relaxation.
ICMR encourages employers to promote a culture of work-life balance by implementing flexible working hours, promoting employee well-being initiatives, and discouraging overtime.