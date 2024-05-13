Lifestyle

What is ideal duration of sleep, work & exercise?

Sleep is very important

Sleep is the cornerstone of good health, impacting cognitive function, mood, and overall vitality. 

How much should you sleep?

According to the ICMR, adults should ideally sleep for 8 hours per night. This allows body to undergo essential processes such as tissue repair, hormone regulation, and more.

Why is it important?

Consistent and adequate sleep is crucial for preventing a range of health issues, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders.

How much should you exercise?

According to the ICMR, adults should engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity activity per day.

What kind of exercise is recommended?

ICMR recommends strength training exercises at least twice a week to improve muscle strength, endurance and bone health. Yoga, flexibility exercises can also enhance fitness.

Strike a balance between work and life

A lot of fields require sitting for long hours which leads to a sedentary lifestyle. The ICMR recommends striking a balance between work and life to prevent burnout.

How long should you work?

Ideally, adults should aim for 8 hours of productive work per day, with adequate breaks for rest and relaxation.

What should be done?

ICMR encourages employers to promote a culture of work-life balance by implementing flexible working hours, promoting employee well-being initiatives, and discouraging overtime.

