Vatican City to Liechtenstein: 7 smallest countries in the World

Lifestyle
From Vatican City to Liechtenstein, these 7 tiny countries offer diverse cultures and landscapes, from spiritual centers to Alpine beauty
With an area of only 0.17 sq. miles, it's the world's smallest independent state, home to the Pope, St. Peter's Basilica, and significant religious sites
This tiny 0.78 sq. mile European microstate along the French Riviera is known for its glitz, casinos, and picturesque coastline
A remote island nation covering just 8.1 sq. miles in the Pacific Ocean, Nauru relies heavily on phosphate mining for its economy
Comprising 10 sq. miles of land spread across nine atolls in the Pacific, Tuvalu faces challenges from rising sea levels
An enclave within Italy, it covers 23.6 sq. miles, boasting medieval architecture, quaint towns, and a rich history
Nestled in the Alps, this 62.1 sq. mile principality is known for its financial sector and stunning natural landscapes
Covering 70.1 sq. miles in the Pacific, it's a collection of atolls and islands, with a unique culture and history