7 unusual facts on Kamakhya temple that will blow your mind

The Kamakhya Temple does not have an idol or a traditional murti of the goddess Kamakhya. Instead, it features a yoni-shaped stone that represents the goddess's reproductive organ
The temple's architecture is distinct from typical Indian temple architecture. It has a hemispherical dome with minarets and is constructed using large stone blocks
Some devotees believe that the underground spring at the temple turns red during the Ambubachi Mela, symbolizing the goddess's menstrual flow, not proven but believed by many
The Kamakhya Temple is closely associated with tantric practices, and it is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, where the goddess's body parts are said to have fallen
While animal sacrifices were once a part of the temple's rituals, they have been officially banned by the government. However, some unofficial practices may still occur
Temple is closed for three days, it is believed that the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle; celebrated with great devotion and is seen as a symbol of fertility
The Kamakhya Temple is closely associated with fertility rituals and is believed to have the power to bless women with fertility and protect them from reproductive disorders.