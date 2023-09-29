Lifestyle

Japan to Australia: 10 places to travel in October

Japan to Australia are 10 must-visit destinations in October, offering diverse experiences from autumn beauty to cultural festivals

Image credits: Getty/ Pixabay

Japan

October brings vibrant autumn foliage, making it perfect for exploring Kyoto's temples or hiking in Nikko's national parks

Image credits: Pixabay

USA

The US offers diverse options, from New England's fall colors to Halloween festivities in Salem and sunny beaches in Florida

Image credits: Getty

Australia

Springtime in Australia means blooming flora, perfect for visiting Sydney, Melbourne, or exploring the Great Barrier Reef

Image credits: Getty

Greece

Mild weather, fewer crowds, and cultural events make Greece ideal for October, whether you're exploring Athens or island hopping

Image credits: Pixabay

Italy

Experience Italy's romantic charm in October with comfortable weather and fewer tourists, perfect for savoring authentic cuisine

Image credits: Pixabay

Portugal

Explore Lisbon's historic neighborhoods or relax on the Algarve's beaches, enjoying pleasant temperatures and cultural festivals

Image credits: pixabay

Morocco

October offers pleasant weather for exploring Marrakech's medina or taking a desert excursion to experience Morocco's unique culture

Image credits: pixabay

Vietnam

Enjoy cooler, drier weather as you explore Hanoi's old quarter, sail through Halong Bay, or relax on Phu Quoc's beaches

Image credits: Pixabay

Spain

Visit Spain in October for pleasant temperatures and vibrant festivals like La Mercè in Barcelona or the grape-stomping La Rioja harvest

Image credits: Pixabay
