Japan to Australia: 10 places to travel in October

Lifestyle
Japan to Australia are 10 must-visit destinations in October, offering diverse experiences from autumn beauty to cultural festivals
October brings vibrant autumn foliage, making it perfect for exploring Kyoto's temples or hiking in Nikko's national parks
The US offers diverse options, from New England's fall colors to Halloween festivities in Salem and sunny beaches in Florida
Springtime in Australia means blooming flora, perfect for visiting Sydney, Melbourne, or exploring the Great Barrier Reef
Mild weather, fewer crowds, and cultural events make Greece ideal for October, whether you're exploring Athens or island hopping
Experience Italy's romantic charm in October with comfortable weather and fewer tourists, perfect for savoring authentic cuisine
Explore Lisbon's historic neighborhoods or relax on the Algarve's beaches, enjoying pleasant temperatures and cultural festivals
October offers pleasant weather for exploring Marrakech's medina or taking a desert excursion to experience Morocco's unique culture
Enjoy cooler, drier weather as you explore Hanoi's old quarter, sail through Halong Bay, or relax on Phu Quoc's beaches
Visit Spain in October for pleasant temperatures and vibrant festivals like La Mercè in Barcelona or the grape-stomping La Rioja harvest