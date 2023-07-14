Lifestyle

Varkala to Kovalam-7 dangerous beaches in India during monsoon

India has many gorgeous and safe beaches, but some are dangerous. Seven Indian beaches have dangerous currents, waves, or conditions.

Image credits: Image: Freepik, Youtube Video Still

Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Marina Beach attracts tourists, however, its strong undercurrents make swimming risky. Follow lifeguards' warnings and directions.

Image credits: Pixabay

Dumas Beach, Surat, Gujarat

Dumas Beach has black sand and a spooky reputation. Being safe on the beach is crucial, even though it's not dangerous.

Image credits: Pixabay

Kovalam Beach, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

This popular beach has high waves and currents, especially during the monsoon season. Follow lifeguards and flags.

Image credits: Pixabay

Colva Beach, Goa

Beware of underwater currents, especially during monsoon season, at this famous tourist site. Follow lifeguards' warnings.

Image credits: Pixabay

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Stay within permitted swimming zones and beware of strong currents and underwater dangers at this gorgeous beach.

Image credits: Pixabay

Om Beach and Kudle Beach

Om Beach and Kudle Beach near Gokarna, Karnataka, have powerful currents and sheer drop-offs. If you can't swim, don't go too far from the coast.

Image credits: Pixabay

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Beautiful yet dangerous surf and undertows.Stay within designated swimming areas, follow safety guidelines, and be aware of changing tide conditions.

Image credits: pexels
Find Next One