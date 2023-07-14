Varkala to Kovalam-7 dangerous beaches in India during monsoon

Lifestyle
India has many gorgeous and safe beaches, but some are dangerous. Seven Indian beaches have dangerous currents, waves, or conditions.
Marina Beach attracts tourists, however, its strong undercurrents make swimming risky. Follow lifeguards' warnings and directions.
Dumas Beach has black sand and a spooky reputation. Being safe on the beach is crucial, even though it's not dangerous.
This popular beach has high waves and currents, especially during the monsoon season. Follow lifeguards and flags.
Beware of underwater currents, especially during monsoon season, at this famous tourist site. Follow lifeguards' warnings.
Stay within permitted swimming zones and beware of strong currents and underwater dangers at this gorgeous beach.
Om Beach and Kudle Beach near Gokarna, Karnataka, have powerful currents and sheer drop-offs. If you can't swim, don't go too far from the coast.
Beautiful yet dangerous surf and undertows.Stay within designated swimming areas, follow safety guidelines, and be aware of changing tide conditions.