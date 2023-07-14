Lifestyle
Choose a variety of flowering plants that bloom at different times throughout the year. Options such as roses, lilies, daisies, and sunflowers can create a display of vibrant hues.
Why not transform your garden into a source of fresh, homegrown produce? Consider planting vegetables and herbs like tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, basil, and mint.
Options such as jasmine, wisteria, or climbing roses can transform walls, fences, into enchanting displays of flowers. They add beauty, but they also provide shade and privacy.
Herbs are not only practical for culinary use but also add texture and aroma to your garden. Basil, rosemary, thyme, and mint are just a few examples of herbs.
Lavender, jasmine, honeysuckle, or gardenias emit delightful scents that can evoke relaxation & serenity. Place them at entranceways to maximize the enjoyment of their fragrances.
Evergreen trees and shrubs provide year-round beauty and structure to your garden. Consider options like boxwood, holly, add texture, privacy, and a touch of elegance.
They are adapted to the local climate, requiring less water, fertilizer, and maintenance. They attract local pollinators and wildlife, helping to maintain a healthy ecosystem.