7 essential plants for a bountiful and edible garden

Flowering Plants

Choose a variety of flowering plants that bloom at different times throughout the year. Options such as roses, lilies, daisies, and sunflowers can create a display of vibrant hues.

Fruit Trees and Edible Plants

Why not transform your garden into a source of fresh, homegrown produce? Consider planting vegetables and herbs like tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, basil, and mint.

Climbing Vines and Trellises

Options such as jasmine, wisteria, or climbing roses can transform walls, fences, into enchanting displays of flowers. They add beauty, but they also provide shade and privacy.

Herbs for Kitchen and Wellness

Herbs are not only practical for culinary use but also add texture and aroma to your garden. Basil, rosemary, thyme, and mint are just a few examples of herbs.

Fragrant Plants

Lavender, jasmine, honeysuckle, or gardenias emit delightful scents that can evoke relaxation & serenity. Place them at entranceways to maximize the enjoyment of their fragrances.

Evergreen Trees and Shrubs

Evergreen trees and shrubs provide year-round beauty and structure to your garden. Consider options like boxwood, holly, add texture, privacy, and a touch of elegance.

Native Plants

They are adapted to the local climate, requiring less water, fertilizer, and maintenance. They attract local pollinators and wildlife, helping to maintain a healthy ecosystem.

