King Snake to Corn Snake: 7 snakes that can be kept as pets

Lifestyle
There are several snake species that can be kept as pets, each with its own unique characteristics and care requirements.
These snakes are hardy and come in various patterns and colors. They are known for their immunity to venomous snake bites and have a calm temperament.
Garter snakes are popular due to their small size and ease of care. They are active, diurnal snakes that require a varied diet, including fish and amphibians.
Rosy boas are small, gentle snakes with a thick body and attractive patterns. They have calm personalities and are ideal for snake enthusiasts looking for a manageable pet.
Milk snakes resemble venomous coral snakes but are non-venomous. They are colorful and slightly larger than corn snakes.
Known for their docile nature and manageable size, ball pythons make great pets for beginners. They have a variety of color morphs and require a warm, controlled environment.
These pythons are small, non-aggressive, and have striking markings. They are relatively easy to care for and are a good choice for beginners interested in python species.
Corn snakes are easy to care for and come in a range of vibrant colors. They are active and curious, making them enjoyable to watch. They are suitable for smaller living spaces.