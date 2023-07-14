Gwalior to Orchha: 7 forts for history lovers in Madhya Pradesh

Lifestyle
Uncover the historical grandeur of Madhya Pradesh through its 7 significant forts. Each fort holds architectural marvels and stories, offering a glimpse into the state's heritage
Witness the grandeur of Gwalior Fort, a historic stronghold known for its impressive architecture, including the Teli Ka Mandir and Man Mandir Palace
Explore Jhansi Fort, a symbol of bravery and resilience, where Rani Laxmi Bai fought valiantly during the Indian Rebellion of 1857
Step into the romantic era at Mandu Fort, adorned with enchanting palaces, such as Jahaz Mahal and Hindola Mahal, offering breathtaking views
Discover the medieval charm of Orchha Fort, featuring exquisite palaces, Raj Mahal and Jahangir Mahal, showcasing the region's architectural finesse
Immerse yourself in history at Asirgarh Fort, a strategic marvel that has withstood the test of time, offering panoramic vistas and fascinating ruins
Experience the architectural brilliance of Gohad Fort, which combines Rajput and Mughal styles, boasting impressive gateways and regal palaces
Marvel at the ancient grandeur of Bhojpur Fort, housing the magnificent Bhojeshwar Temple and serving as a testimony to the region's cultural heritage.