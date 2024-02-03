Valentine's Day: Rose to Carnations; 7 flowers to gift your beloved

Lifestyle
Unlock the language of love with these seven enchanting flowers for Valentine's Day. From classic red roses to vibrant sunflowers, express your emotions beautifully
Classic and timeless, red roses symbolize love and passion. They are the most popular choice for expressing romantic feelings
Tulips come in various colors, each conveying a different message. Red tulips symbolize perfect love, while purple tulips represent royalty and admiration
Elegant and fragrant, lilies symbolize purity and refined beauty. White lilies are often associated with virtue and commitment
Daisies are charming and simple, representing innocence and loyal love. They can be a sweet and light-hearted choice for expressing affection
Exotic and alluring, orchids symbolize love, beauty, and strength. They convey a sense of rare and delicate beauty
Carnations come in various colors, and each color carries a different meaning. Red carnations express deep love and admiration, while pink ones symbolize gratitude and affection
Bright and cheerful, sunflowers symbolize adoration and loyalty. They are a unique and vibrant choice to convey warmth and happiness