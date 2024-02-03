Lifestyle

Valentine's Day: Rose to Carnations; 7 flowers to gift your beloved

Unlock the language of love with these seven enchanting flowers for Valentine's Day. From classic red roses to vibrant sunflowers, express your emotions beautifully

Image credits: Pixabay

Red Roses

Classic and timeless, red roses symbolize love and passion. They are the most popular choice for expressing romantic feelings

Image credits: Pixabay

Tulips

Tulips come in various colors, each conveying a different message. Red tulips symbolize perfect love, while purple tulips represent royalty and admiration

Image credits: Pixabay

Lilies

Elegant and fragrant, lilies symbolize purity and refined beauty. White lilies are often associated with virtue and commitment

Image credits: Pixabay

Daisies

Daisies are charming and simple, representing innocence and loyal love. They can be a sweet and light-hearted choice for expressing affection

Image credits: Pixabay

Orchids

Exotic and alluring, orchids symbolize love, beauty, and strength. They convey a sense of rare and delicate beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Carnations

Carnations come in various colors, and each color carries a different meaning. Red carnations express deep love and admiration, while pink ones symbolize gratitude and affection

Image credits: Pixabay

Sunflowers

Bright and cheerful, sunflowers symbolize adoration and loyalty. They are a unique and vibrant choice to convey warmth and happiness

Image credits: Pixabay
