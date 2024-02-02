Lifestyle

Westminster Abbey to Edinburgh castle: 7 historical monuments in UK

The UK's historic monuments, like Stonehenge and Westminster Abbey, tell tales of a rich past. Each site is a cultural gem, revealing the nation's enduring legacy

Stonehenge

Located in Wiltshire, England, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument dating back to around 3000 BCE. Its iconic stone circle remains a mystery

Edinburgh Castle

Dominating the skyline of Edinburgh, Scotland, Edinburgh Castle is a historic fortress that has witnessed centuries of Scottish history. It houses the Crown Jewels of Scotland

Tower of London

Situated on banks of River Thames, Tower of London is a historic castle that has served various purposes throughout its long history, including as a royal palace, prison, fortress

Hadrian's Wall

Built by the Romans in the 2nd century AD, Hadrian's Wall stretches across northern England, from the North Sea to the Irish Sea. It was a defensive fortification

Buckingham Palace

The official residence of the British monarch in London, Buckingham Palace is an iconic symbol of the British monarchy

Canterbury Cathedral

Medieval cathedral is seat of Archbishop of Canterbury, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican Communion. It has a rich history, including murder of Archbishop Thomas Becket

Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey is a Gothic church that has been the site of numerous royal weddings, coronations, and burials. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

