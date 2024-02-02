Westminster Abbey to Edinburgh castle: 7 historical monuments in UK

Lifestyle
The UK's historic monuments, like Stonehenge and Westminster Abbey, tell tales of a rich past. Each site is a cultural gem, revealing the nation's enduring legacy
Located in Wiltshire, England, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument dating back to around 3000 BCE. Its iconic stone circle remains a mystery
Dominating the skyline of Edinburgh, Scotland, Edinburgh Castle is a historic fortress that has witnessed centuries of Scottish history. It houses the Crown Jewels of Scotland
Situated on banks of River Thames, Tower of London is a historic castle that has served various purposes throughout its long history, including as a royal palace, prison, fortress
Built by the Romans in the 2nd century AD, Hadrian's Wall stretches across northern England, from the North Sea to the Irish Sea. It was a defensive fortification
The official residence of the British monarch in London, Buckingham Palace is an iconic symbol of the British monarchy
Medieval cathedral is seat of Archbishop of Canterbury, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican Communion. It has a rich history, including murder of Archbishop Thomas Becket
Westminster Abbey is a Gothic church that has been the site of numerous royal weddings, coronations, and burials. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site