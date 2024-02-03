Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 reasons why Paris is called the 'City of Love'

Paris, where dreams and art entwine, love blooms in iconic light-kissed sites, the love-locked bridge echoes tales, and charm beckons honeymooners

Cinematic Romance

Paris, the backdrop for iconic romantic movies like "Before Sunset" and "Midnight in Paris," has become synonymous with love

Artistic Romanticism

Paris, the art capital of the world, is deeply rooted in Romanticism. The city inspired emotional expressions in paintings, sculptures, literature, and more

Proposal Paradise

The Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the Tuileries Garden provide a dreamlike backdrop for proposals, enhancing the city's reputation as the perfect place to say "I do"

Nighttime Enchantment

Paris transforms into magical spectacle at night, landmarks like Eiffel Tower illuminated. The city's evening ambiance, romance, makes it an ideal destination for a moonlit stroll

Love Lock Bridge Legacy

The Pont des Arts, once adorned with countless love locks, symbolized eternal love. Despite the removal of locks due to structural concerns, the bridge remains a romantic haven

Honeymoon Haven

Paris, home to charming neighborhoods and boutique hotels, is a sought-after honeymoon destination. The city's allure extends beyond proposals, offering couples a romantic retreat

Tourist Consensus

A staggering 92% of tourists deem Paris as romantic. The city's intimate alleys, cozy bars, and scenic River Seine contribute to its irresistible charm

