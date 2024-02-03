Lifestyle

Valentine's Day: Agra to Alleppy; 7 romantic places to visit in India

Celebrate love in India this Valentine's Day. From Udaipur's royal charm to Alleppey's serene backwaters, explore enchanting destinations for unforgettable romantic experiences

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is famous for its stunning palaces, shimmering lakes, romantic ambiance. The City Palace overlooking Lake Pichola, boat rides, the beautiful Jag Mandir are romantic spots

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in Himalayas, Shimla provides a picturesque setting for couples. The snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and colonial architecture create a magical atmosphere

Goa

Known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife, Goa offers a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Enjoy a romantic beachside dinner

Alleppey, Kerala

For a unique romantic experience, consider a houseboat stay in Alleppey's backwaters. Drift along the serene canals and enjoy the peaceful surroundings

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra is synonymous with love. Visiting the Taj Mahal at sunrise or sunset is a magical experience. Explore the Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach, and Neil Island are perfect for a romantic beach retreat

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the 'Queen of Hill Stations,' Ooty is a charming destination with its lush tea gardens, pleasant weather, and colonial architecture. Take a boat ride on Ooty Lake

