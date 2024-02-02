5 Indian Pilgrimage Retreats that give joy and peace

Lifestyle
When you embark on a journey through India's spiritual landscape, you will find a tapestry of sacred destinations scattered across the country.
Ayodhya, located on the banks of the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh is the backdrop of the life of Lord Ram, making it one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus.
The Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to a story, the Pandavas built the temple after meditating there to make Lord Shiva happy.
Haridwar is a revered city for Hindus, known as the 'Gateway to Gods'. The name 'Haridwar' translates to 'Door to Hari' with 'Hari' representing Vishnu, a prominent Hindu deity.
Lord Shiva is said to have founded the city of Kashi around 5,000 years ago. Kashi, also known as Varanasi or Banaras, is a city on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh.
Vrindavan, located in Uttar Pradesh is a sacred town associated with the childhood of the Hindu deity Krishna. With 5,500 temples, it is a major center for the worship of Krishna.