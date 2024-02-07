Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2024: Tinder to Bumble-7 dating apps in India

Valentine's Day 2024: If you're seeking a partner, here are some of the greatest dating apps in India that will help you discover a good match.

Image credits: Poster

Tinder

Tinder is a popular dating app worldwide, including in India. With its easy design and fast matching, users may swipe right to like or left to pass.

Image credits: Poster

Bumble

Bumble is another popular dating app that lets women start conversations. Only women may send the initial message within 24 hours of a match, fostering real interactions.

Image credits: Freepik

Hinge

It matches users with friends of friends and prompts them to express their personality, hobbies, and preferences to establish meaningful relationships.

Image credits: Freepik

TrulyMadly

Indian dating app TrulyMadly checks accounts using Facebook and LinkedIn. To improve pairings, it gives trust scores based on user verification and compatibility quizzes.

Image credits: Freepik

OkCupid

OkCupid has thorough profiles and compatibility algorithms. Answering questions and filling up profiles helps the app match users based on interests, values, and lifestyles.

Image credits: Freepik

QuackQuack

Indian dating app QuackQuack provides a forum for meaningful connections. Live chat, virtual giving, and interest-based compatibility matching are available.

Image credits: Freepik

Aisle

Aisle is a dating app for Indian seekers of meaningful connections. It requires users to join in using LinkedIn/Facebook and personally approve each profile to ensure authenticity.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One