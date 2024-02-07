Propose Day 2024: 6 unique ways to propose your crush

Lifestyle
Create a personalised scavenger hunt with clues leading to significant places. The final clue can lead to you, where you'll be waiting with a heartfelt proposal.
Arrange for a skywriter to spell out your proposal in the sky during a special outing or event.
Create a customized puzzle featuring a memorable photo or message. As your crush pieces together the puzzle, the image or message will reveal your proposal.
Organize a flash mob with friends performing a choreographed dance. At the end of the performance, emerge from the crowd and propose in front of everyone/
Plan a surprise visit to an escape room with your crush, where the final puzzle leads to a hidden compartment containing your proposal.
Create a virtual reality (VR) experience that immerses your crush in a virtual world featuring memorable moments and milestones from your relationship.