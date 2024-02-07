Lifestyle

Iran: 7 must visit places as it becomes Visa-free for Indian tourists

Discover Iran's wonders visa-free! From Tehran's bustling streets to the ancient ruins of Persepolis, immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of this fascinating country

Tehran

As the capital city of Iran, Tehran offers a blend of modernity and tradition. Visit the Golestan Palace, the Grand Bazaar, and the National Museum of Iran

Isfahan

Explore the UNESCO-listed Naghsh-e Jahan Square, Imam Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and the historic bridges over the Zayandeh River

Shiraz

Shiraz is famous for its poetic heritage and beautiful gardens. Don't miss the Pink Mosque (Nasir al-Mulk Mosque), the ancient ruins of Persepolis and Eram garden

Persepolis

Persepolis is an ancient city that served as the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. Marvel at the grandeur of the archaeological ruins

Yazd

This desert city is known for its unique architecture, including wind towers and mud-brick buildings. Explore the Jameh Mosque of Yazd, Amir Chakhmaq Complex

Kerman

Kerman offers a glimpse into the country's desert landscapes and ancient history. Explore the Ganjali Khan Complex, Shahdad Desert, and the stunning Lut Desert

