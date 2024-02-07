Lifestyle

UAE to Kuwait: 6 income tax free countries in the world

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE does not levy income tax on individuals, making it an attractive destination for expatriates and businesses.

Qatar

Similar to the UAE, Qatar does not impose income tax on individuals, making it a tax-friendly country for residents.

Bahamas

The Bahamas is known for its tax-friendly environment, with no income tax imposed on individuals or corporations.

Bahrain

Bahrain does not have a personal income tax system, making it appealing for expatriates and businesses seeking a favorable tax environment.

Brunei

Brunei does not levy personal income tax on its residents, contributing to its reputation as a tax-efficient jurisdiction.

Kuwait

Kuwait does not impose income tax on individuals, making it an attractive destination for expatriates seeking tax relief.

